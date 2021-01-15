'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 14: Arundathi Croons Melodious Song

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 14 episode begins with Yash asking who called Anirudh to the celebration. Arundathi says she did for some important work. Kedar asks Arundathi to sit and introduces the next performance. Yash, Abhi and Isha get on the stage and speak a few lines dedicated to the birthday girl.

Yash thanks Arundathi for giving him birth. He says they didn't know what to gift her and so they planned a whole celebration for her. Abhi also thanks Arundathi. He thanks the latter for being their mother and says doesn't matter what her achievements are they still love her. Isha's words also get tears in Arundathi's eyes.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update Jan 13: Everyone gets shocked seeing Anirudh

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

Isha tells Arundathi that Vimal, Anagha and Gauri wants to say something to her. Gauri thanks Arundathi for being a mother-like figure in her life when her own mother was away. Anagha thanks Arundathi for becoming her sister and inspiring every woman in their NGO. Vimal also thanks Arundathi for giving her importance.

Kedar compliments everyone and thanks Arundathi for being in everyone's life. Next, Kedar announces Yash and Gauri's performance. He says they have something special for her. Yash and Gauri sing a lovely song dedicated to Arundathi. Towards the end of their performance, Yash and Gauri get lost in each other's eyes.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update | Jan 12: Vidya Tai schools Kanchan & Vinayakrao

Everyone compliments Yash and Gauri on their performance. Kedar requests Arundathi for a return gift. The latter says she didn't know anything and so didn't get anything. Kedar smiles and asks her to relax. He requests Arundathi to sing a song on the stage. Arundathi's performance gets an applaud from everyone.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, after her song, Arundathi thanks everyone for the surprise. She says she never knew what a birthday celebration is. She says she still thinks a b'day celebration is something to be shared with family and close friends. Arundathi donates some amount of her savings to Anagha's NGO.

Arundathi also tells Isha, Gauri, Abhi, and Yash that we don't need money in order to make someone happy. She says doing goodwill and having a pure heart also works fine. Everyone goes on the stage for the cake cutting. Isha pulls Kanchan and the latter tries to include Anirudh in the celebration.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update for Jan 11,2021: Arundathi warns Nilima

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update Jan 9: Nilima tries to foil Arundathi's b'day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.