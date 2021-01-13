'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update | Jan 12: Vidya Tai Schools Kanchan & Vinayakrao

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 12 episode begins with Arundathi telling Nilima that they don't need any occasion to meet the family. She says everyone can decide and meet once a month. Kedar and kids agree with Arundathi. Suddenly, the latter hears a voice at the door saying, so we are here to meet you today.

Arundathi gets surprised seeing her mother and brother. She tightly hugs her mother. Arundathi's mother wishes Arundathi on her birthday and hopes for her happiness. Arundathi welcomes her mother. Devika and everyone greets Vidya Tai and Sudhir. Aapa enters the living room.

The environment gets a little tensed at the Deshmukh's. Vidya Tai and Aapa greet each other and ask about their health. Aapa apologises to Vidya Tai. He joins his hands in front of the latter. Vidya Tai says he doesn't need to apologise as the damage is already done now.

Vidya Tai taunts Aapa on Anirudh's inappropriate behaviour. She says why didn't they ever oppose him. Vidya Tai also taunts Kanchan and questions her upbringing. She says Arundathi never complained about anything and yet Anirudh left after 25 years of marriage.

Kanchan tries to take Anirudh's side. She says he did a mistake but suffered a huge punishment. Kanchan says Aapa and Arundathi kicked him out of their house. Kanchan tries to put Arundathi down in front of everyone. She says the latter should understand things.

However, Vidya Tai bursts out on Kanchan. She asks her whether she would have said the same things if it was her own daughter in Arundathi's place. Vidya Tai apologises to Arundathi. She also asks Aapa to take care of her as she will not leave the Deshmukhs alone.

Devika tries to clear the air and asks everyone to get seated. Yash makes an announcement about the party. Meanwhile, Anirudh tells Sanjana that he is going to meet his mother. He also tells her that he is going to talk to Abhi about Ankita. Sanjana says Gauri is perfect for Yash, Anirudh disagrees.

Devika and Isha help Arundathi to get ready for the party. Devika and Anagha finally meet. Vidya Tai gives Arundathi her birthday gift. Kanchan apologises to Arundathi. Isha, Devika, Anagha, Nilima, Gauri, Vimal and Vishakha all together worship Arundathi like a goddess.

