'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 9: Nilima Tries To Foil Arundathi's B'day

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 9 episode begins with Arundathi asking everyone who will cook for them if she isn't allowed in the kitchen. Yash suggests Isha's name. Vishakha and Kedar enter the Deshmukh's house. The former announces that she will cook for everyone. Kanchan takes a sigh of relief thinking she won't have to work alone the entire day. Kedar jokes and says how will Aapa take such a huge risk.

Vishakha and Kedar gift Arundathi a laptop as her birthday present. The latter gets surprised and thanks them for being closer to her than her real siblings. Vimal gets tea for Arundathi and Vishakha runs to the kitchen to cook breakfast for everyone. Kedar asks Aapa to give his newspaper and Yash asks him for his glasses. They make Arundathi wear glasses and read the newspaper. Isha says Aai has become old now, Yash and Abhi chase the former.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update:

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Yash and Kedar teach Arundathi to use the new laptop. Kedar tells Kanchan that his mother misses her. Arundathi tries to get in the kitchen but everyone stops her. Kedar reveals Kanchan used to cook at their house. Aapa gets surprised and taunts her. Kanchan tells Kedar to ask his mother to get behind Vishakha to cook. Kedar agrees. He asks Arundathi what's special for her birthday?

Nilima reaches Deshmukh's house and creates chaos. She pretends to be unaware and uses her sly tactics to spoil Arundhati's surprise birthday party. Arundathi gets baffled. However, Yash controls the situation smartly. Nilima talks about Anirudh and tries to spoil a happy environment. Aapa gets mad at Nilima and asks her to leave if she can't speak good things. Everyone stops Aapa from kicking her out.

Kanchan gets a call from Anirudh. The latter says he will be joining them in the evening. Kanchan misunderstands Arundathi and thinks the latter has called Anirudh for the party. Nilima continues her tactics to spoil the day. She questions Aapa about entitling Arundathi's name as the owner of their house. Aapa bursts on Nilima and says it is his house and he will do whatever he wants with it.

