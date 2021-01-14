'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 13: Everyone Gets Shocked Seeing Anirudh

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 13 episode begins with Yash blindfolding Arundathi. Everyone takes her out for the surprise. Yash opens the blindfold. Arundathi gets surprised by seeing the birthday decoration. She sees her pictures with Yash, Isha, Abhi, Gauri, Vimal and others.

Arundathi asks when did they decorate. Yash tells her they did everything last night. Arundathi apologises to Appa as the latter gets schooled by Kanchan for the surprise. Yash asks Arundathi to get seated and enjoy the show. Kedar hosts the show put on by Deshmukhs.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode Jan 13 written update

Kedar begins the show by talking about Arundathi. He says Arundathi is an excellent teacher, singer and RTO has given her license to drive on the moon as well. The latter gets flattered. Kedar also says now on everyone's birthday in the family they all will come together and celebrate it.

Everyone gets ready for the first surprise performance. Kedar announces that they couldn't manage to get Arundathi's school friends but they surely got her college friends. Arundathi gets surprised seeing her college girlfriends. They all get ready for a dance performance with Aapa.

The latter gets dressed in a quirky costume. Kanchan gets shocked seeing Appa dancing with Arundathi's college friends. The latter's friends reveal that Arundathi had performed on the same song during their college days. Everyone forces her to dance on the stage. Kedar announces the next performance.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, the Deshmukhs get ready to lit the stage on fire. Yash, Isha, Abhishek, Guari, Anagha, Nilima get on the stage for their dance. Kanchan keeps looking around for Anirudh. The latter gets surprised by seeing the show. He thinks that Arundathi invited him to her birthday party. He thinks Arundathi couldn't celebrate her birthday without her.

During the dance, Anagha and Abhishek get even more close. Anirudh starts wondering what's happening between them. Kanchan spots Anirudh and greets him. Unaware about Anirudh, Arundathi enjoys the dance. After the dance by Deshmukhs, Yash sees Anirudh.

Yash loudly asks who invited him to the party. Everyone gets shocked seeing Anirudh at the party. Kanchan worries. Arundathi says she called him for some important work. Yash says Anirudh might think he is invited for the party. However, Arundathi clears it for Anirudh that he is not welcomed at the party.

