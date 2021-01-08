Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Jan 7: Arundathi Calls Anirudh To Meet

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 7 episode begins with Arundathi getting a phone call from Kedar. The latter informs her that her lawyer Ashish Mhatre called him and told that the divorce notice is ready. Kedar tells Arundathi that Ashish wants her to come down to the office and read the notice before he sends it to Anirudh. Arundathi agrees. Kedar and Arundathi decide to meet the lawyer after she completes her afternoon chores.

Later, Arundathi completes her craft lecture. Yash asks Arundathi in English if she is enjoying her teaching craft. Arundathi replies in English too, saying yes. Yash compliments Gauri for teaching well English to Arundathi. The latter says asks to not tell that to Isha or else she will feel bad. At the same time, Isha enters the room and asks Yash what they were talking about her. Isha and Yash argue. Arundathi gets ready to leave.

Isha asks Arundathi about where she is headed. Arundhati tells her about the divorce. Isha tries to stop her from taking such a big step but Arundathi stands firm on her decision. She tells Isha she cannot leave things incomplete. Isha says Aaji will feel bad. However, Arundathi tells her that she has informed everyone and this is solely her choice. Arundathi tries to explain her side to Isha and leaves. She says she has no reason to continue her marriage with Anirudh.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, after Arundathi and Yash leave to meet the lawyer, Abhishek, Isha and Vimal get all the decoration bags in the house. Abhi sneaks in and asks Aapa about Arundathi and Kanchan. Aapa says Arundathi is gone out and Kanchan is sleeping. Isha and Vimal sneak into the house with decoration. While Aapa informs Isha about Kanchan, the latter wakes up.

Kanchan sees everything. Aapa tells her the truth about Arundathi's birthday party. Isha, Abhi and Vimal try to make her understand. Kanchan gets pissed at Aapa for hiding things from her. However, Aapa convinces her to keep the secret until tomorrow. Kanchan agrees at first then says she might snitch it to Arundathi. She leaves everyone thinking.

Arundathi opens her heart to Yash after meeting the Lawyer. Later, she calls Anirudh and asks him to meet. She tells him to come home in the evening. Anirudh says he will come if he is available. Later, in the night, everyone starts preparing for Arundathi's surprise birthday party. During which, Kedar also sees the spark between Abhi and Anagha.

