'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Jan 16 Written Update | Appa Advises Arundhati About Abhi's Future

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 16 episode begins with Kanchan trying to cook in the kitchen. Appa is upset over her rebellious attitude. Arundhati tries to pacify the situation between them. Arundhati also tries to make everybody understand how things can become better between him and Anirudh. On the other hand, Sanjana is desperate to start her new life with Anirudh and Nikhil.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

Appa is sitting in the living room while Kanchan is cooking for herself. Kanchan’s food preparation makes everybody cough and feel suffocated. Appa shouts at Kanchan for the same and tells her to stop being stubborn. Arundhati rushes to the living room after she hears the chaos erupt. Arundhati tells Kanchan to support her the same way she did when she first married Anirudh. Arundhati then addresses everybody and says that her broken ties with Anirudh can never be mended. Kanchan ignores Arundhati and leaves the room.

Also read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 14: Arundathi Croons Melodious Song

Sanjana is desperate to start a new life

Sanjana gets breakfast for Anirudh and tells him that 2021 is going to be the best year for them. She adds that soon they will get married and start living with Nikhil. Sanjana says that finally her dream of a happy family will be fulfilled. Anirudh then tells her that this dream will be only fulfilled when Shekhar gives her a divorce. Soon Anirudh receives a call from Ankita and he informs her that he is yet to have a talk with Abhishek.

On the other hand, right after waking up, Abhi starts thinking about Anagha and misses her company. He then remembers how beautiful she looked yesterday. He loudly questions himself whether he has started to like her. Yash hears this and tells Abhi that he is falling for Anagha.

Also read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 13: Everyone Gets Shocked Seeing Anirudh

Anirudh calls his divorce attorney

Anirudh is desperate for a divorce. He calls the divorce attorney and then tells Sanjana to get a divorce from Shekhar as soon as possible. Sanjana tells him that she does not know how she is going to pay Shekhar the money. She knows that Shekhar will not listen to her. Anirudh dismisses her concern and tells her to figure out a solution.

Appa advises Arundhati about Abhi’s future

Arundhati performs a small puja on the new laptop. Yash enters the room and tells Arundhati that he is going to teach her how to use it. Arundhati counters him by asking him about what topic he wanted to discuss about Anagha. Yash tells her that Abhi is falling for Anagha and adds that this morning he was thinking about her and smiling all alone in his room. Appa enters the room and has overheard the entire conversation.

He tells Arundhati that it is good she is trying to progress things between Anagha and Abhi but this journey has its own set of challenges. He tells her that it is not as easy as it seems. Appa adds that Anagha is a great girl but her past is a major roadblock. He advises Arundhati that if Anirudh and Kanchan get to know about this they might end up taking some grave steps. He ends the discussion by telling her to rethink her decision.

Also read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update | Jan 12: Vidya Tai Schools Kanchan & Vinayakrao

Also read | Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 11,2021: Arundathi Warns Nilima

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.