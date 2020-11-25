'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Nov 24 Written Update: Sanjana Yells At Nikhil

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte November 24 episode begins with Anagha visiting Arundhati’s house. The moment she enters the house, Vimal enters the scene with delicacies prepared for Diwali. Vimal advises Anagha to teach new things to Arundhati on a regular basis. Anagaha agrees with her suggestion and tells Arundhati that we will get back to their routine once Diwali ends. She adds that Arundhati should get back to her singing classes that usually happen twice a week.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update

The moment Anagha is about to leave Arundhati’s place, Abhi asks her if her car is working well now. She reveals that she will take her car to the garage after Diwali but for now she is using her two-wheeler. Soon, Yash enters the scene and convinces Abhi to drop Anagha off at her place. Yash’s persistence is noticed by Appa. Once they leave, Appa asks Yash about his suggestion, Yash reveals that Anagha and Abhi are getting close once again. Soon Arundhati enters the scene and when she overhears Yash she rejoices over this revelation.

While travelling to her place with Abhi, Anagha reveals that Arundhati fainted in the park. This revelation shocks Abhi. She suggests Abhi take Arundhati for regular check-ups. Abhi who is still shocked by this revelation agrees with her and starts thinking about his mother’s health. While being deep in thoughts, he drops Anagha at her place.

On the other hand, Anirudh spends some quality time with Nikhil. He even helps him with his homework. This scene makes Sanjana emotional. Nikhil asks Sanjana how long Anirudh will be staying with them. He soon insists on visiting Arundhati’s house. He adds that he is missing all the people from Anirudh’s family. This statement angers Sanjana and she yells at Nikhil. Nikhil leaves in a fit of rage and Anirudh tries to console Sanjana.

Arundhati is busy preparing for Diwali and Padwa. She is soon lost in her past happy memories with Anirudh. She remembers one Padwa where all the family members together. Appa gifts Kanchan gold anklets and this makes Kanchan very happy. After the festivities are all done, Anirudh surprises Arundhati with a gold chain. Soon, Arundhati’s dream state crashes and she gets angry over Anirudh for tainting all of her good and happy memories from the last 25 years.

