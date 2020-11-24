'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Nov 23: Shekar Warns Anirudh And Sanjana

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte November 23 episode begins with Shekar and Anirudh getting into a heated argument. Anirudh asks Shekar to get out of the house. Shekar gets furious and tells Anirudh that Sanjana's house belongs to him as well. He reveals of paying the down payment of the house. Shekar tells Anirudh that he will stretch Sanjana and his divorce for 12 years like their extramarital affair. Shekar also warns Anirudh that next time if the latter asks him to leave his house, he will call cops. Anirudh and Sanjana get shocked. Shekar leaves.

Sanjana closes the door. Anirudh shouts at Sanjana for hiding about the house. They get into a heated argument. Sanjana bursts out on Anirudh. She says this is her house and not Deshmukh's. She tells Anirudh to behave respectfully with her or else he can go back to his own house. Sanjana also tells Anirudh that Shekar will not kick her out of the house as he is a decent guy. This makes Anirudh even more furious.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Kanchan and Aappa recall the old days. Kanchan misses Anirudh during the Diwali Padwa. Kanchan asks Aappa what will happen when Anirudh's siblings will come home during the Bhai Dooj celebration. Aappa calms her down and says not to worry. Kanchan hopes to see Anirudh back home.

Anirudh recalls Sanjana's outbursts on him and feels bad for everything. Sanjana asks Anirudh about Laxmi pooja at Deshmukh's. Anirudh tells her that he has been replaced by Arundathi. Sanjana calms her down. She leans on his shoulder. Nikhil comes into the living room. He asks Sanjana if she can sleep with him. Anirudh tells Sanjana he will sleep on the couch. Nikhil and Sanjana sleep in the bedroom. Anirudh wonders when Nikhil will go to his father's house.

At Deshmukh's, Arundathi prepares for Diwali. Angha comes to meet Arundathi. He drapes a saree and surprises everyone. At the same time, Abhishek and Yash come out. Kanchan gets surprised seeing Angha. The maid comes late to work and Kanchan schools her for coming late again. Yash says it's fine as she doesn't have to prepare for Anirudh's tiffin anymore. Kanchan gets upset.

