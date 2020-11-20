'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Of Nov 19 Written Update: All Deshmukhs Celebrate Diwali

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte November 19 episode, everyone is celebrating Diwali. Enjoying the Diwali snacks, Appa tells Kanchan to eat less or it will upset her stomach. Kanchan (Ajji) says it is made by Arundhati with a lot of love and that nothing will go wrong. Everyone enjoys themselves and Yash and Gauri display their affection towards each other.

Also read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Epi Written Update Nov 18: Deshmukhs Ring In Diwali Traditionally

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode of November 19 written update

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode Sanjana tells Aniruddha to go home and talk to Arundhati regarding their divorce. Aniruddha says he doesn’t want to talk to her because it will lead to an argument. Aniruddha talks about how if they manage to seal the new company contract they’ve been working on they will be secure for the next 10 years. Sanjana tells Aniruddha, to relax as she is confident that they’ll get the contract.

Aniruddha tells Sanjana that he wants to show Arundhati that some things in the house cannot happen without him. He says Lakshmi Pujan has been performed by him for the last 25 years and this year will be the same, his mother will wait for him and Arundhati will know that will remain their son.

Also read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Nov 2:Sanjana Is Shocked By Shekar's Disclosure

On the other hand, Kanchan talks to Appa about Aniruddha and asks if she should call him for Diwali? She also tells Appa to speak to him before he takes any harsh steps like filing for divorce and ask him to come back. But Appa says I already did what I thought was right. When Arundhati enters and asks both of them about Lakshmi Pujan, Kanchan says it is our tradition that Aniruddha performs Puja every year. But Appa says Arundhati will do puja, as she is the Lakshmi of the house. Arundhati is now the 'Karti' in our house and Lakshmi Pujan will be performed by her.

Also read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Nov 17: Anirudh Gives Arundhati A Warning

On the other hand, Gauri is making rangoli and Yash keeps looking at her with love. Gauri tells Yash that she loves him but can’t think about marriage. Yash and Gauri give each other gifts. Yash puts the pendant he bought for her around her neck. At that moment, Appa comes there and sees the two of them and blows a whistle. Appa starts laughing at them and Gauri gets embarrassed and runs inside the house and Yash follows her. Then Yash puts the rangoli colour on Gauri’s cheek on his own cheek and leaves.

Then during the evening puja, Appa tells everyone that this year Lakshmi Pujan will be performed by Arundhati. Arundhati asks Appa to perform the puja but Appa explains that she must be the one to perform the puja this year. Arundhati starts the puja while Kanchan peeks and waits for Aniruddha. Meanwhile, Aniruddha is ready to go home thinking that everyone is waiting for him. Just when Sanjana gets a call that they didn’t lock the company’s contract. Aniruddha gets furious upon hearing this news and gets mad at Sanjana.

Also read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Nov 16: Appa Removes Anirudh's Name From Will

Also read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Oct 30 Written Update: All Deshmukhs Head To Lonavala

Image Credits: Screengrab from the episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.