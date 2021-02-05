Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Written Update Feb 4: Yash Asks Gauri To Choose Between Him & Sanjana

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 4 episode begins with Aai yelling at Arundathi for letting Sanjana take him to the hospital. She asks Arundathi why she didn't stop her. Yash says Sanjana has shifted back with Gauri till Anirudh gets better. Aai gets mad at Arundathi. Aapa tries to stop her. He says Abhi has also tagged along with Sanjana and Anirudh, the latter is not alone. However, Aai worries about Anirudh. She says now Sanjana will never let him return to Samruddhi. Aai starts crying and says now thatAnirudh can't walk on his own feet, Sanjana would never let him go anywhere.

Aapa yells back at Aai for being unreasonable. He says Anirudh is not a kid and can take his own life decisions. Yash agrees with Aapa and says it would be good if he returns to Sanjana. Aai lashes out at Yash and says that's what he and Arundathi have been wishing for. Aai says if this time Anirudh leaves them, she will hold Arundathi responsible for the same.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Arundathi lashes out at Aai. She opens her heart out and tells her that she is no more Anirudh's wife. She says she has always listened to her and done according to her notes. Arundathi tells Aai that she has completed her duties but Anirudh has failed to do the same and so she has nothing to do with him. Aai gets shocked listening to Arundathi.

The latter says she wants to move on now because she is tired of living for others. Aai taunts Arundathi that if Anirudh is not her husband anymore that means Aai-Aapa are not her in-laws anymore. Arundathi agrees with Aai and says that's right because she thinks of them as her own parents and not in-laws. This surprises Aai and touches her heart. Aai and Arundathi make up with each other.

Sanjana and Abhi wait in the doctor's office while Anirudh gets his checkup done. The doctor gives good reviews of Anirudh's health. While leaving, Sanjana asks Anirudh to come back home as he is feeling better now. When Abhi returns home, Aai gets worried to see him alone. However, Anirudh walks in and makes everyone happy. Sanjana waits back at Gauri's house. Arundathi notices Sanjana peeping into their house.

The next day morning, Aai tells Arundathi she had taken an oath that if Anirudh gets well soon, she would plan a pooja in the house. Arundathi agrees with the idea but says she won't do any husband-wife ceremony for the pooja. Later on, Yash and Sanjana get into an argument. Yash tells Gauri that if she keeps relations with Sanjana, he will not keep any with her. Gauri gets shocked. For the pooja, Aai gifts Arundathi a gorgeous saree.

