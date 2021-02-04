Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Feb 3: Sanjana Vows To Take Anirudh Back Home

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 3 episode, Anirudh comes to Arundhati's room to find her engrossed in singing. When she notices him standing next to her, she asks him if he had any work. Anirudh says he wants to talk to her about something. Anirudh goes on saying that he feels guilty of living in their house. He says he feels like a burden on them and wants to leave soon. Arundhati tells him that he should not feel guilty about anything and should take rest, for now. She tells him that everyone cares for him in his house and wishes that he gets well soon. She goes back to her singing and Anirudh leaves the room quietly.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Sanjana comes to Gauri's house with a suitcase. Gauri questions Sanjana why she came to her house and the latter says she wants to stay closer to Anirudh, to keep an eye on him. Gauri asks Sanjana if she does not trust Anirudh anymore. Sanjana says she does not trust Arundhati and knows Anirudh well. She tells Gauri that she will stay with her for a couple of days and only leave when Anirudh comes back home with her.

At the Samridhi mansion, Appa tells Arundhati to visit again the next day. She tells him she has a lot of work in the bank and will surely go. Appa tells her they will pay the telephone bill because Kanchan keeps talking on the phone, the whole day. Kanchan and Appa get into an argument and Anirudh tells them he will pay their medical bills. Appa tells Anirudh that Arundhati will take care of it. Abhi comes home and takes Anirudh to the hospital.

As they reach the gate, Sanjana arrives there with her car and convinces Anirudh to go to the hospital in her car. She takes Anirudh's files from Arundhati's hand and tells her that she will be staying at Gauri's house. Arundhati smiles at her and tells her that she does not trust Anirudh now. Sanjana answers back that she does not trust her and knows Anirudh well. After they leave for the hospital, Yash comes home and asks Arundhati how she could let Sanjana take Anirudh to the hospital.

He questions Arundhati why she lets her interfere in their lives and take control over everything related to his father. Gauri comes there and tells Arundhati that Sanjana is staying in her house for some days and will only leave with Anirudh. Yash gets mad at Gauri for letting Sanjana stay at her home. Arundhati asks Yash to calm down and tells him to accept the fact that Sanjana won't leave Anirudh's back.

