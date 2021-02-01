Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Jan 30: Sanjana Visits Anirudh At Samridhi

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 30 episode, Arundhati comes home from her meeting and Anirudh asks her about her meeting. He makes efforts to be nice to her and appreciate her. Abhi comes home from the hospital and asks Arundhati for a cup of tea. Anirudh asks Arundhati for a cup of tea too, telling her that he misses having tea made by her. Abhi asks Anirudh to go to his room and rest for some time. Abhi takes Anirudh to his room and Arundhati asks Isha to take a cup of tea for her father. Sanjana enters the Samridhi mansion and offers to take tea for Anirudh.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, Sanjana comes to the Samridhi mansion and asks to meet Anirudh. Kanchan stops her from going upstairs and says her son does not want to meet her. Sanjana says nobody can stop her and approaches upstairs when Yash stops her from going in. Sanjana says she wants to talk to Anirudh about work and needs to go upstairs. Arundhati asks her family to let Sanjana go and speak to Anirudh or he would create a scene when he learns Sanjana had visited him and they did not let him meet her.

Anirudh tells Abhi that he feels relaxed and peaceful at his home. Sanjana goes upstairs and Abhi gets upset seeing her there. He leaves the room and Sanjana shuts the door when he leaves. Yash asks his mother why he let Sanjana go upstairs and meet his father. Arundhati tells him that she could not stop his father back then when they were dating and now they had been staying together for years, she says she could not stop him. She tells Yash that they should accept the fact that she will divorce Anirudh and he will marry Sanjana.

Meanwhile, Anirudh tells Sanjana to open the door since his house is filled with people at the moment. Sanjana cries and apologises to Anirudh begging him to come back home to her. She tells him that their relationship is going through a phase and he should forgive her. Anirudh does not say a word to Sanjana. While leaving, Sanjana tells Anirudh that she will wait for him to come back home to her.

