'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Update Feb 2: Anirudh Genuinely Concerned For Arundhati?

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 1 episode, Kanchan insults Sanjana and tells her to break up with Anirudh. She tells Sanjana not to come to their house to meet Anirudh anymore. Sanjana walks up to Arundhati and tells her that Anirudh might have denied coming back home to her because of Arundhati and his family, but she will make sure he comes back home to her one day. Kanchan gets happy and tells everyone that Anirudh might have broken up with Sanjana and will never go back to her now. Appa asks Kanchan not to dream about her son coming back to her. Abhi also tells Arundhati that Anirudh might have understood his mistake and wants to rectify it.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Arundhati goes to meet Sanjana and tells her that she does not know what happened between Anirudh and her. Sanjana accuses her of trying to bring their family back together. Arundhati says she has moved on in life and does not want to mend anything now. Sanjana asks Arundhati if Anirudh will come back to her, to which Arundhati says she does not know if Anirudh wants to come back to her but assures that she will not come between them now. Sanjana tries to apologise to Arundhati but the latter says that Anirudh and Sanjana have hurt her a lot and a mere sorry won't be able to fix things now.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 27: Sanjana Gets Jealous Of Arundathi

Abhi checks Anirudh and gives him a few tips to take care of his health. Anirudh enquires about Arundhati's health and says that she does not take care of her health because of them. Abhi tells him that he takes care of her and she's fine. Abhi sees Anirudh's concern towards Arundhati and asks him not to go back to Sanjana. Isha comes there and Abhi starts teasing her. Arundhati notices them from the door of their room and smiles happily. Anirudh sees her and she walks away from there. Kanchan watches everything and tells her that Anirudh won't go back to Sanjana.

Appa teases Kanchan over tea in the morning. Arundhati serves them tea and Kanchan asks her to serve some tea to Anirudh. Appa scolds Kanchan for keeping false hopes and pushing Arundhati back to square one. He says that Anirudh knows Arundhati is the only one who will take care of him well and that is why he chose to stay here. He tells Kanchan that Anirudh will go back to Sanjana once he's well.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 26: Sanjana Feels Insecured

Arundhati serves tea to Anirudh and he thanks her wholeheartedly. He thinks of how Sanjana used to treat him and feels grateful for having Arundhati. She later goes to Abhi's room, to wake him up but is happy to see him up already. He later tells Arundhati that Yash slept late at night because he was watching a web series with Isha and their father. Abhi tells Arundhati that Anirudh genuinely cares for her and would want to rectify his past mistakes. Arundhati leaves the room without saying anything.

Later, Anirudh loses his balance and falls on the ground. The entire house worries for Anirudh. Arundhati gets into an awkward situation when Anirudh touches her arm in support to sit down. She lets go of him and stands in the corner of the room. Abhi and the rest ask Anirudh to take care of himself.

Also Read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Jan 30: Sanjana Visits Anirudh At Samridhi

Also Read:'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 22: Shekhar Demands 60 Lakh From Sanjana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.