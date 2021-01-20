'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update Jan 19: Arundathi Warns Ankita To Stay Away From Abhi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 19 episode begins with Arundathi and Anagha visiting doctor Vasundhara. The latter inquires about Arundathi's health. The doctor appreciates Arundathi for following all health guidelines properly. She also gives an example of unattentive patients. Arundathi mentions she is learning to use a laptop.

Arundathi gets sweets for DR Vasundhara. The former also invites her for lunch at their place someday. DR Vasundhara agrees. She asks Anagha about her queries. Anagha asks Vasundhara about nursing courses and jobs. The latter says she can offer a job to the needy females. Arundathi praises Anagha.

Arundathi says Anagha is selfless and has helped her a lot during the bad times. She also mentions that Anagha is teaching her driving and yoga. Abhishek says Anagha has become her new friend. Vasundhara enquires Abhi about Anagha and their relation. Abhi gets baffled and Vasundhara says everyone needs a good friend.

While Abhishek, Anagha and Arundathi wait at Vasundhara's office, Ankita enters the cabin. Everyone gets shocked by seeing her. Vasundhara tells Abhishek that she is their new consultant. Ankita says she has known him from college. Arundathi and Anagha leave, Abhishek joins them.

On their way back, Ankita follows them. She apologises to Abhishek but the latter stands firm on his decision. Arundathi tries to stop Ankita but the latter doesn't listen. Ankita holds Abhishek's hand, Arundathi barges in and asks her to leave. Anagha silently stands aside. Arundathi warns Ankita and they leave.

Back at home, Abhishek gets flashbacks of the past, wherein Ankita insults his family. Arundathi sees Abhishek sitting alone. She gets sweets for him. Arundathi talks to Abhishek about Ankita. He says he never wants to go back to her. Abhishek tells Arundathi he doesn't want to complicate his life with marriage and relationship.

Abhishek also thinks to himself that he doesn't want to get married and complicate his life. The next morning, Yash gets a surprising call. Arundathi starts preparation for Sankranthi. Kanchan says she doesn't want to celebrate any festival this year. Aapa and Arundathi try to convince her but she leaves.

