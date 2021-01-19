'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 18: Arundathi Loses Her Calm On Neelima

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 18 episode begins with Anagha and Abhishek standing in the garden and discussing Arundathi's birthday party. Abhishek later asks Anagha about her plans for the day. The latter says she is visiting another NGO for helping unemployed ladies find a job.

Anagha also tells Abhishek that she wants to meet DR Vasudhara for more information on the nursing course. Abhi agrees to help her. Arundathi gets coffee for Abhi. She says she needs to get ready for her walk. Abhi informs Arundathi about Anagha meeting DR Vasudhara and asks her to join. She agrees.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Yash watches his and Gauri's singing video on repeat. He lies down on his bed staring at the screen. Abhi sees him dreaming. He hits him and tells that Arundathi is calling him for breakfast. Abhi makes fun of him. He says he is in love with Gauri.

Abhi asks Yash about his relation with Gauri. Yash says he hasn't yet decided. Yash tells Abhi that Gauri is still thinking about them. Abhi says he is glad Gauri isn't rushing into things like Yash. Abhi tells Yash not to disturb her. Yash goes downstairs to get coffee.

Meanwhile, Abhi opens Yash's laptop and watches the dance video. He pauses on Anagha and his duet performance. Yash catches him red-handed. The former teases him with Anagha's name. Abhi runs away from the bedroom. In the living room, Nilima and Kanchan gossip.

Abhi sits down for breakfast. Nilima tells him to get married soon. Abhi refuses. He takes all the responsibilities of their house. Aapa says bad situations have made all the kids smarter. Neelima and Kanchan talk in action. The former pushes Kanchan to talk.

Aapa sees them and asks Neelima to talk it out. Neelima suggests Aapa that to come back to live with the Deshmukhs. She says this will help Arundathi. Aapa says even before Anirudh, the latter did all work. Abhi gets up and says he has no issues with them coming and living together.

Abhi also says that Arundathi is a great caretaker and can manage on her own. Aapa also bursts out Neelima and Kanchan. Arundathi warns Neelima not to create misunderstandings between the Deshmukhs.

