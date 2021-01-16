Aamir Ali's Mystery Woman To Shraddha Arya's 'Guilty' & Other TV News That Made Headlines

Instagram is undeniably one of the major sources of entertainment and news for netizens across the country. As a result, Indian celebrities leave no stone unturned to keep their fans hooked to their Instagram handles by sharing major professional announcements, along with giving everyone a peek into their personal lives, through Instagram. Thus, read on to find out Instagram posts of Indian television celebrities that made headlines this week, i.e. from January 9, 2021, to January 16, 2021.

Aamir Ali's mystery woman revealed!

Television actor Aamir Ali created quite a stir online after he shared two mushy pictures with a mystery girl on Instagram. In the pictures, Aamir is seen spending some romantic time by the beach with a red-haired mystery girl. After a day full of speculations, the actor himself revealed who the mystery girl was and it turned out to be a promotion ploy for his upcoming music video. Aamir will soon be seen alongside Hiba Nawab in singer Yaseer Desai's music video of Tanha Hoon song.

Take a look:

Nia Sharma's Instagram roundup for this week

Diva Nia Sharma has been quite active on Instagram this week as she had a couple of announcements to make. From turning 'Barbie' to announcing her upcoming music video with Shivin Narang for Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's Gale Lagna Hai song, Nia made headlines for multiple reasons this week. Yesterday, the Naagin star left fans gushing as she revealed buying a new car for herself.

Check out her Instagram posts below:

Shraddha Arya's Guilty crosses 27 million views on YouTube

Kumkum Bhagya star Shraddha Arya recently featured in the music video of singers Inder Chahal and Karan Aujla's latest song titled Guilty. The music video of the Punjabi song premiered on YouTube on January 9, 2021, and has garnered over a whopping 27 million views in a week. A couple of days ago, Shraddha shared a BTS video from the sets of Guilty and joked about being "Guilty of not knowing the lyrics of my own song properly" to promote the song on social media.

Check out Shraddha Arya's Instagram post below:

Shehnaaz Gill collaborates with Amazon Prime Video

Television personality and Punjabi actor, Shehnaaz Gill had earlier shared a picture of herself with a cutout that read, 'ME Mere Pass Hai' and gushed "Tuada ‘ME’ mere paas hai" which left netizens confused. However, she later took to her Instagram handle to clear the air as she collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to announce their first mobile-only access video plan 'Prime Video Mobile Edition'. Sharing a picture of herself to launch the Prime Video Mobile Edition, Shehnaaz wrote, "Matlab how cool na... Par now I can’t decide kya dekhoon pehle, any suggestions? (sic)".

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram posts below:

Shehnaaz Gill collaborates with Saregama India for a 'Qismat Ki Hawa' dance cover

On January 12, 2021, Saregama Music Indian's YouTube channel released Shehnaaz Gill's dance cover to 90s iconic song Qismat Ki Hawa from the film Albela. After creating much anticipation around the dance cover's release, Saregama premiered it on Jan 12, and it has crossed over 2.5 million views on YouTube alone. Soon after its release, Shehnaazians had showered the actor with immense love by making her trend on Twitter.

