Malavika Mohanan's Instagram Post And Other Regional Cinema Newsmakers Of The Week

Instagram has become one of the most important communication tools in the present scenario and most of us use it to communicate with other people. Even celebrities make all important announcements as well as share glimpses of their personal and professional lives on Instagram. Read on to know about the Instagram newsmakers of the past week and what they posted about.

Top Instagram posts for the week for regional cinema

Malavika Mohanan's Instagram post

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who portrays the role of the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, took to Instagram and shared a candid picture with her Master co-star on the day of the film's release, January 13, 2021. In the picture shared by Mohanan, the actors can be seen smiling, while being totally unaware of the fact that they are being clicked.

Thalapathy Vijay has donned a black shirt, while Malavika looked stunning in a white kurta. Her caption read, "JD & Chaaru wish all of you a very Happy Pongal! Our very very special #Master is all yours from tomorrow. P.S. This is dedicated to all the fans who asked for a candid picture of the two of us together". You can see her Instagram post here.

Shruti Haasan's Instagram post

Ramaiya Vastaviya actor Shruti Haasan made headlines for her Grazia magazine cover and looked ethereal in a series of pictures she posted on Instagram. She could be seen posing in a Nikhil Kolhe outfit and captioned her post, "💖mid week awesomeness with @graziaindia. I'm wearing a hand-painted tulle bodysuit by Nikhil Kolhe @me.nikhil.9 & @isharya" You can see Shruti Haasan's Instagram post here.

Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a post on the social networking site and expressed his gratitude for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The Zoya Factor actor posted a picture of the Chief Minister and wrote, "Lots of respect going out to our Honorable Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan for his efforts to breathe life back into the struggling Malayalam film industry. The COVID19 pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone and I sincerely hope his efforts will help pull everyone in the industry back on their feet." You can see his post here.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and is also currently shooting for a song with rapper Badshah, took to Instagram and shared a picture of her new car, as well as expressed her gratitude to her fans and followers as well. Her caption read, "Thank you for being a part of this journey and loving me like you do.. and making my hard days worth it.. we’re in this together and that makes me truly happy. 🤍

I love you. This one’s for you. Truly grateful. 🤗" You can see her post here.

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post

Super Deluxe star Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with Sadhguru and talked about a guru and disciple relationship as well as achieving enlightenment. The actor could be seen wearing a plain white kurta and posed for a happy picture with Sadhguru. Her caption read, "The guru will appear when the disciple is ready @sadhguru 🙏 @isha.foundation. The whole effort of the spiritual process is to break the boundaries you have drawn for yourself and experience the immensity that you are. The aim is to unshackle yourself from the limited identity you have forged, as a result of your own ignorance, and live the way the Creator made you—utterly blissful and infinitely responsible." You can see her post here.

Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda also took to Instagram to share a cute glimpse of himself and his pet husky. He shared two pictures, the first one where he is sitting with his pet on the floor, and the second one where he and his dog are sleeping, whilst hugging each other. His caption read, "Should we take a quick power nap? 🤔" You can see his post here.

Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram

The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Master, where he played the antagonist's role. Sethupathi shared the teaser release date of his next film, Tughlaq Durbar on Instagram where he'll be seen playing a sidekick to a politician. Tughlaq Durbar is said to be a political drama, directed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan, who was also the casting director of Vijay Sethupathi’s 2012 film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. See the post here.

