Renee Gracie's Instagram Account Banned, Compares Her Situation To Donald Trump

Supercar driver turned adult star Renee Gracie has been banned from using her Twitter and Instagram accounts. The 26-year-old OnlyFans star shared with Daily Telegraph that she has been shut down from using both platforms. A few days back, Former American President Donald Trump was banned from using Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, over fears he may incite further violence after protesters stormed the United States Capitol last week, and the adult star compared her situation to that of the President.

Renee Gracie's Instagram disabled

Renee Gracie told Daily Telegraph that when she shared with her dad that she had been banned from using Instagram, her dad told her that she 'had done a Donald Trump'. The adult star added that she was not inciting violence, quoting 'make love, not war.' She also added that the former President was an example of how social media platforms are starting to take responsibility and that last week has proven that.

However, Renee Gracie found herself shut out from social channels without any explanation. She said she 'had just woken up' and could not log in. Instagram authorities haven't given her any reason over why her account was banned and that is the hardest thing for her to understand why she was banned.

After Instagram updated their new features, Renee Gracie shared that she followed the rules and abided the guidelines, and even removed the link to her OnlyFans account a few weeks back. Speaking about Renee Gracie's Instagram images, she was quite aware of what she wrote in the comments and what photo she uploaded. She also said that she knows a few girls whose accounts have been banned and that is costing content creators losses of up to ₹15,000 a month.

Renee Gracie's Instagram ban will somehow impact her financially, in some areas. She had nearly 750,000 people following her on the social media app. However, she considers herself lucky enough to have enough followers on her OnlyFans account and her own website. She said that the work she did was not illegal and that Instagram has brought in strict rules, which is causing losses for content creators. Renee is one of the biggest stars in Australia, in terms of OnlyFans and makes nearly $2million with her 'content'. She also openly admitted that she was forced out of racing due to the cost of the sport and due to which she could not make enough to put food on the table.

