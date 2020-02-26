Aamna Sharif AKA Komolika Is Enjoying Her Vacation In Dubai, See Pictures

Aamna Sharif has made a comeback on Indian television and is currently is playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame with the character of Kashish Sinha in Kahiin Toh Hoga. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Aloo Chaat in the year 2009 in which she starred opposite Aftab Shivdasani. In the same year, she also starred in Aao Wish Karein, with Shivdasani again. Later, in 2014, she appeared in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The actor recently took a short break from work and headed to Dubai for a relaxing vacation. She shared a series of pictures from her vacation on her Instagram account which is loved by fans. Take a look.

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif's Relaxing Beach Photos Will Make You Crave For A Vacation

Aamna Sharif explores Dubai

In the above picture, the actor is looking pretty in a red gown. She completed her look with wavy hairdo and a nude make up. She is seen enjoying her day at the beach.

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif's All Black Outfits Are Stunning; See Best Photos

In one of the photos, Aamna can be seen posing for a sun-kissed photo by the beach. She dressed in a black tank top and multi-coloured sarong. She completed her look with open blow-dried hair and accessorised her look with gold jewellery and sunglasses.

Upcoming projects

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming film Roohi Afzana. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Touted as a horror-comedy, the movie is slated to release on June 5, 2020.

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif's Easy-breezy Sharara Cum Palazzo Outfits Are A Must-have In Your Wardrobe

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif's Love For White Sneakers Is Evident In These Pictures; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.