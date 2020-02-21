The Debate
Aamna Sharif's Easy-breezy Sharara Cum Palazzo Outfits Are A Must-have In Your Wardrobe

Television News

Aamna Sharif is a well-known actress who posts several pictures on Instagram. Here’s taking a look at her inspirational palazzo outfits. See pics

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
aamna Sharif

Model turned actor Aamna Sharif is a well-known face in the Hindi film industry. Aamna Sharif, who starred in several television shows, gained popularity when she first starred in Kahiin To Hoga. Her role is considered as a breakthrough role for her as an actor even today. She has previously made an appearance in the movie, Ek Villain, where she was seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Apart from her roles as an actor, Aamna Sharif is also active on social media. She shares several pictures that are loved by fans. Here’s taking a look at her posts where she flaunts her palazzo outfits.

Aamna Sharif's palazzo outfits

Aamna Sharif has donned a floral co-ord set as she wore a fusion of palazzo cum sharara pants. She completed the look with a similar-looking coat. The actor opted for a traditional choker, messy hair and minimal makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Aamna Sharif sported a plain yellow kurti with golden borders and floral palazzo pants. She opted for traditional earrings and simple makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Aamna Sharif donned a shimmery golden Kurti and a sheer palazzo pant with golden embroidery. The actor opted for a golden necklace, statement ring and dewy makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Aamna Sharif opted for a grey kurta with mirror work on it and a plain grey palazzo. She completed the look with a similar colour dupatta with golden borders. She opted for wavy hair and traditional earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Aamna Sharif donned a baby blue Kurti with mirror work on it and a fusion of sharara cum palazzo pants. She completed the look with a sheer dupatta. She also opted for a watch, minimal makeup and messy hair.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Image courtesy: Aamna Sharif Instagram

 

 

Published:
