Aamna Sharif's Love For White Sneakers Is Evident In These Pictures; See

Aamna Sharif is a popular television actor. She started her acting career with small screen and further went on to become an actor in the Hindi film industry. The actor made her small screen debut with Kahin Toh Hoga which gained her immense popularity.

Aamna last appeared in the movie, Ek Villian, wherein she starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor. Currently, Aamna is enticing her fans by portraying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Apart from this, she is also active on social media and posts many pictures that are widely appreciated by her fans. Here are a few of her posts where her love white sneakers are quite evident.

Aamna Sharif's love for white sneakers is never-ending:

Aamna recently shared a picture of herself where she is seen sporting an all-white co-ord set paired with a bright pink cami-top inside it. The actor kept her look casual with a simple blow-dried hairdo. She completed her look with all-white sneakers that complimented her look perfectly.

She is seen posing in a fresh lavender colour tracksuit paired with all-white sneakers in this pic. This is a perfect gym look to try on your next workout routine. Aamna looked gorgeous in this no-makeup look and her perfectly toned physique looked glamorous in the body-hugging tracksuit.

Aamna opted for black printed leggings paired with a black crop-top. She went to complete the whole look with sparkling white sneakers that had golden buckle details on it. She opted for a high ponytail and went for a cute mini backpack that complimented the whole look perfectly.

Aamna once again rocked the white sneakers look where she paired it with blue dungaree and a black t-shirt. This is a perfect casual outfit for a day out or for brunch. Aamna kept her hair open and went for a no-makeup look. She completed her look with cool black sunglasses.

Image Courtesy: Aamna Sharif Instagram

