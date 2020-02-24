Aamna Sharif's Relaxing Beach Photos Will Make You Crave For A Vacation

Aamna Sharif is a popular face in the Indian television industry. She rose to fame with the character of Kashish Sinha in the famous daily soap, Kahiin toh Hoga. She made her Bollywood debut with the Aloo Chaat (2009), opposite Aftab Shivdasani. In the same year, she also starred in Aao Wish Karein, with Shivdasani again. In 2014, she appeared in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain.

Along with having a great work-life, it seems like the actor takes a break from work to relax and go vacationing time-to-time. Here are pictures of Aamna Sharif vacationing on beaches. Read ahead to know more-

Aamna Sharif's beach vacations

On the work front

In 2019, Aamna Sharif made her television comeback after six years with Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she plays the antagonist, Komolika Chaubey, replacing Hina Khan. The show airs on the channel, Star Plus. Even after a hiatus of so many years, audiences have welcomed Aamna with open arms in this show.

