The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Aamna Sharif's Relaxing Beach Photos Will Make You Crave For A Vacation

Television News

Aamna Sharif is a popular face in the Indian TV industry. Along with having a great work-life, it seems the actor also knows how to chill in her free time.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
aamna sharif

Aamna Sharif is a popular face in the Indian television industry. She rose to fame with the character of Kashish Sinha in the famous daily soap, Kahiin toh Hoga. She made her Bollywood debut with the Aloo Chaat (2009), opposite Aftab Shivdasani. In the same year, she also starred in Aao Wish Karein, with Shivdasani again. In 2014, she appeared in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain.

Along with having a great work-life, it seems like the actor takes a break from work to relax and go vacationing time-to-time. Here are pictures of Aamna Sharif vacationing on beaches. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Aamna Sharif's All Black Outfits Are Stunning; See Best Photos

Aamna Sharif's beach vacations

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

DuBAY-WATCH...

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Also Read | Aamna Sharif's Easy-breezy Sharara Cum Palazzo Outfits Are A Must-have In Your Wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Also Read | Aamna Sharif's Love For White Sneakers Is Evident In These Pictures; See

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💞

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Also Read | Aamna Sharif Throwback Pictures To Prove That The Actor Has Aged Like Fine Wine!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💛

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Also Read | Aamna Sharif And Mouni Roy's THESE Pictures Are Giving BFF Goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cant wait fr him to take his first step 😊❤❤❤

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Also Read | Mouni Roy Captions Post With Philosophical Question, Fans Call Her 'beauty With Brains'

On the work front

In 2019, Aamna Sharif made her television comeback after six years with Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she plays the antagonist, Komolika Chaubey, replacing Hina Khan. The show airs on the channel, Star Plus. Even after a hiatus of so many years, audiences have welcomed Aamna with open arms in this show.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SENA DOWNPLAYS DONALD TRUMP'S VISIT
AMUL WELCOMES TRUMP WITH A DOODLE
SHAHEEN BAGH: REPORT SUBMITTED
SPECIAL 'ALL-VEG' MENU FOR TRUMP
CONGRESS ATTACKS CENTRE ON THE WALL
SUDARSAN PATTNAIK 'WELCOMES TRUMP'