Aamna Sharif And Her Husband Amit Kapoor's Adorable Pictures Will Give You Couple Goals

Aamna Sharif is a popular actor in the Hindi television industry. She is widely known for her portrayal of Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Sharif kick-started her career by featuring in music videos. Later on, she marked her acting debut in 2003 with Star Plus’s Kahiin Toh Hoga alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. Aamna Sharif also portrayed Muskaan Mishra in Hongey Judaa Na Hum opposite Raqesh Bapat.

Sharif made her Bollywood debut with Aloo Chaat with Aftab Shivdasani in the lead role. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also appeared in the critically acclaimed Ek Villain, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra. On the personal front, she married Amit Kapoor in 2013. We have compiled Aamna Sharif’s pictures with her husband that will surely give you couple-goals.

Here are Aamna Sharif's adorable pictures with her husband

