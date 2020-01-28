The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Aamna Sharif And Her Husband Amit Kapoor's Adorable Pictures Will Give You Couple Goals

Television News

Aamna Sharif is widely known for her portrayal of Komolika Chaubey in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. Here are the actor's best pictures with her husband Amit Kapoor.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is a popular actor in the Hindi television industry. She is widely known for her portrayal of Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Sharif kick-started her career by featuring in music videos. Later on, she marked her acting debut in 2003 with Star Plus’s Kahiin Toh Hoga alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. Aamna Sharif also portrayed Muskaan Mishra in Hongey Judaa Na Hum opposite Raqesh Bapat. 

Sharif made her Bollywood debut with Aloo Chaat with Aftab Shivdasani in the lead role. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also appeared in the critically acclaimed Ek Villain, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra. On the personal front, she married Amit Kapoor in 2013. We have compiled Aamna Sharif’s pictures with her husband that will surely give you couple-goals. 

Here are Aamna Sharif's adorable pictures with her husband 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Also read: 'Sonia Nama' Not Saamna: BJP Rips Apart Shiv Sena Mouthpiece As CM Uddhav Takes Oath

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Also read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hunt For Komolika Over, Aamna Sharif Roped In

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Also read: Shirdi Row: Saamna Defends Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Says Grant Issued To Develop Pathri

Also read: Aamna Sharif, Shweta Tiwari & Other TV Actors Who Don't Seem To Have Aged Over The Years

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR ON SHARJEEL IMAM ARRES
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
NITISH SLAMS KISHOR
DIA REPLIES TO TROLLS OVER VIDEO
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA