'Sonia Nama' Not Saamna: BJP Rips Apart Shiv Sena Mouthpiece As CM Uddhav Takes Oath

On Thursday, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao lashed out at new Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for pledging loyalty to the Congress’ Gandhi dynasty. Taking a jibe at Uddhav, he called for the Sena mouthpiece Saamana to be renamed as ‘Sonia Nama’. GVL Rao contended that the Congress would not tolerate Sanjay Raut’s “nonsensical” editorials in the Saamana newspaper. Moreover, he described Uddhav as a “Godse Bhakt” hinting at a reference to the Saamana hailing Nathuram Godse as a “patriot” in January 2013.

Congratulations to "Godse Bhakt" Uddhav Thackeray on taking over as CM of Maharashtra. You & your MLAs have pledged loyalty to Sultanete. Complete this surrender by renaming Saamna "Sonia Nama". They won't tolerate your nonsensical editorials dished out in your third rate paper. pic.twitter.com/hONGj7t7zV — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) November 28, 2019

Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Earlier, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in front of thousands of people. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy. Along with him, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of Congress took oath as Ministers. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion. Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress on Tuesday. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also graced the ceremony.

BJP's fractured relationship with Shiv Sena

Although BJP and Shiv Sena were part of the Maharashtra government since 2014, the latter took a divergent position on multiple issues. Shiv Sena leaders and Saamana openly criticised the BJP central leadership and several initiatives of the government. On the other hand, BJP maintained its silence and managed to form a pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena for the 2019 Assembly elections. However, as the BJP fell well short of the majority mark, the Sena sharpened its attack demanding the CM's post for 2 and a half years. As the ruling party refused to play ball, the Sena chose to partner with its arch-rivals NCP and Congress to form the government in Maharashtra.

