Aamna Sharif Is A Vision In White In These Pictures; See Here

Television News

Aamna Sharif is a popular face in the Indian television industry. Along with being a versatile actor, she is also well-known for her fashion sense.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
aamna sharif

Aamna Sharif is a popular face in the Indian television industry. She rose to fame with the character of Kashish Sinha in a famous daily soap, Kahiin to Hoga. She made her Bollywood debut with the Aloo Chaat (2009), opposite Aftab Shivdasani. In the same year, she also starred in Aao Wish Karein, with Shivdasani again.

In 2014, she appeared in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain. Along with being a versatile actor, Aamna Sharif is also well-known for her fashion sense. Here are pictures of the actor slaying in white colour outfits. Read ahead:

 Aamna Sharif's white colour outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aamna Sharif is seen posing in a white colour lacy bralette and dark blue denim jeans. She has worn a blue denim jacket on top of her outfit, and left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. The actor has worn very less jewellery and applied natural makeup.

The actor has worn a plain white summer-dress with half sleeves. She has her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. The actor has worn very less jewellery and applied natural makeup.

She has worn a plain white shirt-dress with three-fourth sleeves. She has her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Aamna has worn just earrings and bangles and applied nude and glossy makeup.

On the work front

In 2019, Aamna Sharif made her television comeback after six years with Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she plays Komolika Chaubey, replacing Hina Khan. Aamna has won back the hearts of many of her old fans with her superb come-back.

 

 

First Published:
