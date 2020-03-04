Aamna Sharif's Best Moments From Her Horror Show 'Ek Thhi Naayka'

Aamna Sharif is a television actor popular for her role in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ek Thhi Naayka. Aamna Sharif is also seen in a few movies like Ek Villian and Aloo Chaat. The actor was praised immensely after her role as Raziya became popular in Ek Thhi Naayka. Here are some of her best scenes from the show.

Aamna Sharif's best scenes from Ek Thhi Naayka

When she brings the little girl home

Aamna Sharif played the role of Raziya, who fights the evil in the show Ek Thhi Naayka. She was seen in episodes 9 and 10, as Mousin's wife Raziya. One of the best scenes from the show was when she brings the little girl home. She finds a small girl Ghazal, outside the mosque and brings her home, till they find her parents.

Her pregnancy

After Ghazal enters her house, things start changing, as soon as Ghazal enters the house, a few pigeons die and everyone who suspects on Ghazal, is killed. Once when Raziya suspects Ghazal to be an evil soul, a chandelier falls on her. But eventually, she saves herself and tries to ask for help. In between all this, she comes to know that she is pregnant and she even shares this good news with her husband.

She kills the evil!

Towards the end of the episode, Raziya comes to know that Ghazal is an evil soul trapped inside the child's body. Raziya tries to consult a Shaman and comes to know that Ghazal is the ex-lover of her husband Nazleen, who died because of him. She decides to take matters in her hands and tries to fight the evil. However, when she reaches back fro meeting the Shaman, Ghazal tries to kill her, Raziya then starts chanting the holy mantra and fights the evil.

