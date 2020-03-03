Aamna Sharif's Emotional Moments As Kashish Sinha In 'Kahiin To Hoga'

Aamna Sharif made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's love saga Kahiin To Hoga in the year 2003. The actor is known for her roles in TV shows like Ek Thi Naayika and Hongey Judaa Na Hum. She is also appreciated for her spectacular performances in various soap operas. Besides being a part of various TV shows, she also tried her luck in Bollywood with movies like Ek Villain and Aloo Chaat. Here are some of the best scenes of Aamna from Kahiin To Hoga:

Aamna Sharif's emotional moments in Kahiin To Hoga

1. Sujal slaps Kashish

Sujal blames Kashish for hurting his mother. He slaps Kashish in the hospital and tells her that no one in the world loves him and understand him like his mother. Kashish feels sad and helpless after Sujal does not agree to forgive her.

2. Sujal’s heart breaks as Kashish gets married to Piyush

Sujal's heart breaks on seeing Kashish and Piyush getting married. Sujal is heartbroken on knowing that Kashish chose Piyush. The scene in the show is very emotional. Later, Sujal ends up breaking Kashish's bangles and hurting her.

3. Kashish learns that Sujal is innocent

To save Kashish, Sujal admits having killed Piyush in the court. However, Kashish comes to know that he is innocent and, in order to free her from the ordeal, he admitted to having committed the crime in the court. She is heartbroken and they together share a very emotional scene in the jail.

All about Kahiin To Hoga

'Kahiin To Hoga' was one of the highly-rated shows that went on air in the history of Indian television on Star Plus. Sujal (Rajeev Khandelwal) and Kashish's (Aamna Sharif) love-hate saga is etched in the minds of every TV fan even now. On the work front, currently, Aamna is gaining success as Komolika in Kasuati Zindagii Kay.

