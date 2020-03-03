Aamna Sharif's Best Moments As Muskan Mishra From 'Hongey Judaa Na Hum'

Actor Aamna Sharif is a famous face on Indian television and is best known for her roles in soap operas like Kahiin Toh Hoga, Hongey Judaa Na Hum and Bollywood movies like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain. Currently, the actor is receiving praises for her portrayal of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she is well known for her fashion sense. Her famous show Hongey Judaa Na Hum saw Aamna Sharif as Muskan Mishra and she starred opposite Raqesh Bapat. The story is a tempestuous love story of a young married couple (Muskan and Rohan), rediscovering love after meeting with a tragic car accident. Here are some of the best scenes of Aamna Sharif from the show.

Best scenes of Aamna Sharif from the show

1. Rohan saves Muskan

The scene where Rohan saves Muskan from falling is one of the must-watch scenes of the show. It shows how Rohan looks at Muskan when he holds her in his arms. On the other hand, Muskan does not even thank him for saving her life and walks away.

2. Birthday celebration of Muskan

A heated argument takes place between Rohan and Muskan. Rohan's family wishes Muskan on her birthday. Later, Muskan goes to her room and gets surprised by Rohan. Rohan gives a unique gift to her, which leads to a romantic moment that takes place between them.

3. Rohit plans a surprise for Muskan

Despite various obstacles, destiny brings Muskan and Rohan once again together. Rohan plans to spend a romantic evening with Muskaan, but she reveals to Rohan that she needs some more time to give a name to their relationship. Hence, Rohan plans to do something special for Muskaan and the moment shows their chemistry.

