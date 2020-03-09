Aamna Sharif Or Hina Khan: Who Rocks Various Styles Of Gowns Better?

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are counted as the two most sought after names in the Television Industry. Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan have been a part of the small screen since the last decade. These two lovely ladies also have something in common, and that's the iconic character of Komolika. In the reboot edition of Ekta Kapoor's ambitious project Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan first essayed the role of Komolika.

Her performance in the show was highly lauded by the audiences. But due to other work commitments, Hina Khan called it quits, and that's when Aamna Sharif stepped into her shoes. Aamna Sharif is currently playing the role of an antagonist in the drama TV show. Apart from work, Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are also two super stylish actors. They always manage to stay in the limelight with their unconventional fashion choices. Let's take at some stunning photos of Aamna and Hina in scintillating gowns and see whose's fashion sense is one up than the other.

Aamna Sharif or Hina Khan: who wore gowns better?

Aamna Sharif

The Kahiin Toh Hoga actor looks dreamy in this shimmery off-shoulder gown.

Aamna Sharif looks nothing short of a princess in this pretty pink flowy gown.

Aamna makes heads turn in this ravishing red embroidered gown.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan slays this blush one-shoulder gown with meticulous silver details.

Hina sizzles in a multi-coloured high-slit shimmery gown.

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in this black shiny gown with voluminous sleeves

Both these wonderful women look really splendid in gowns. But it's Aamna Sharif whose classic fashion choices have impressed us more. What's your take on this? Whom do you think wore these gowns better? Comment below

