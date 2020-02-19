Aamna Sharif's Moments To Prove That She Is A True Foodie; Check Them Out

Model and social media influencer Aamna Sharif made a successful comeback in the Indian television industry with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is winning over many fans with her portrayal of Komolika in the serial. She started her career from the small screen and went on to become an actor in Bollywood.

The actor’s last Bollywood appearance was in Ek Villain, in which she starred opposite Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from this, she often posts many pictures which show she is a true food lover. Take a look.

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif And Mouni Roy's THESE Pictures Are Giving BFF Goals

Aamna Sharif's foodie moments

In the above picture, Aamna is seen enjoying her delicious pizza. She is wearing a white top with a denim jacket. She accessorised her look with a watch and sunglasses.

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif Looks Stunning In THESE Black Outfits, See Pictures

The actor is seen enjoying her dessert with her best friend forever Mouni Roy. In the pictures, the actor donned in floral off-shoulder short dress. Mouni Roy went for a casual look with denim shorts, a denim jacket and a black top underneath. Aamna shared a series of their pictures on her Instagram handle.

The actor shared a boomerang video in which she is seen eating a burger. She is wearing a black jacket and with a million-dollar smile, she is seen enjoying her meal. The actor wore a watch and a bracelet to complete her look. She opted for a one-sided curled hairdo.

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif's Best Green Outfits That You Can Take Inspiration From

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif Throwback Pictures To Prove That The Actor Has Aged Like Fine Wine!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.