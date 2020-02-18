Aamna Sharif Throwback Pictures To Prove That The Actor Has Aged Like Fine Wine!

Aamna Sharif made an impressive comeback on television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She currently plays the role of Komolika Chaubey in the serial. Just like her contemporaries, Aamna Sharif too can be seen posting many of her throwback pictures which could make her fans nostalgic. Even her fans sometimes show their appreciation and amazement of how the TV actor still looks so young even a decade after her debut in Kahiin To Hoga.

Aamna Sharif photos to prove that the actor has aged like fine wine

Aamna Sharif posted a 6 year anniversary pic with her husband Amit Kapoor wearing a jeans shirt and black leather leggings. She wore black boots and a black sling bag to go with this outfit. She often chooses to dress down and keep the styling classic which is clearly visible in many of her throwback posts.

Aamna Sharif shared her Diwali pic wearing a light pink lehenga on the occasion. She celebrated Diwali last year by wearing a classy lehenga and spent her festive time along with her close friends. Her mirror work lehenga paired with a chunky emerald neckpiece completely reminds one of her Kahiin To Hoga days.

Take a look at her Christmas pic where she is decorating a Christmas tree. Aamna looks all chic and classy wearing this light brown solid coloured dress for a cosy Christmas at home with family and friends. The actor often shares her throwback pics through her Instagram profile.

Aamna Sharif and her New Year's pic

Aamna Sharif looks like a teenage girl wearing a crop top, ripped jeans and a classy black and white blazer. She paired the look with stylish goggles and a Gucci belt with plain classic hoops to complete her chic look.

