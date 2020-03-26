Aanchal Khurana Makes A Shocking Revelation About Paras Chhabra And 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

In what can be called a shocking revelation, Aanchal Khurana who was crowned as the winner of the reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge made some shocking statements about the show. Aanchal Khurana said that the audiences could not connect with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as it was planned at a very wrong time. Aanchal Khurana emerged as the winner on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which saw Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill on a quest to find a suitable partner for themselves.

Aanchal Khurana further added that fans instead wanted to see Paras Chhabra further bond with Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill's infectious chemistry with Sidharth Shukla. Aanchal Khurana revealed to an esteemed publication that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge came up in a very wrong time when Bigg Boss 13 saw two strong connections that are Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma along with Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. Aanchal Khurana added that the makers just picked up one contestant from each pair and made a show around them.

Aanchal Khurana called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge a joke

Aanchal Khurana further called it a bad decision and added that the viewers would have liked to see the chemistry of the four contestants instead of a show like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Aanchal Khurana also said that she knows what is going on in Paras Chhabra's life and that Shehnaaz Gill is also in love with Sidharth. Aanchal Khurana also called the entire show as a joke for everyone.

The contestant also added that everyone knew that neither Paras Chhabra nor Shehnaaz would have got married in the show. It is not a hidden fact that Paras Chhabra was extremely attached to Mahira Sharma, who he met during his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Paras Chhabra also ended his relationship with Akanksha Puri during his stint inside the show.

Aanchal Khurana revealed that she has no future with Paras Chhabra

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana also spoke about Paras' relationship with Mahira. She said that even she thought that Paras was in a relationship with Mahira but he had clarified it to her that they were only good friends. However, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner also added that she does not see a future with Paras and that they are better off as friends.

