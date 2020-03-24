The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sidharth Shukla Thanks Fans Who Are Quarantining, Asks Them To Continue To Fight COVID-19

Television News

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth Shukla was seen sharing a couple of tweets where he thanked those who are self-quarantining. Read on to know more.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
sidharth shukla

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic many celebs have come forward to spread awareness about the situation. Celebs are motivating fans to follow all the precautionary measures properly to curb the spread of the virus especially social distancing. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was seen thanking fans who are staying indoors.

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth Shukla was seen sharing a couple of tweets which mentions him thanking those who are self-quarantining. His tweet reveals how it can be difficult for a few people to stay indoors. However, he wants fans to not take this situation lightly as the entire world is combatting with the virus. According to Sidharth Shukla, everyone’s patience and resilience will make us stronger than Coronavirus in this fight.

Have a look at Sidharth Shukla’s tweet here:

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Bhula Dunga' First Look Out, Fans Hail SidNaaz

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About Shilpa Shinde's 'abusive' Allegations Against Him

Previously, Aparshakti Khurana was seen motivating fans to stay indoors by sharing a hard-hitting poem. Even Tahira Kashyap was seen using the process of self-quarantining productively by pursuing her secret hobby of painting. Superstar Salman Khan is reportedly editing his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai from home which urged fans to work from home in this crisis situation.

As of March 24, India has reported seven fatal cases due to coronavirus. The government of each state has taken strict precautionary measures by announcing lockdowns all around the country. Social gatherings are to be avoided; public places like cinema theatres, malls and gyms have been totally shut. Movie releases and shootings have been kept on hold as a precautionary measure. Here are a few precautionary measures suggested by WHO (World Health Organisation) that one must follow to stay protected:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Health Organization (@who) on

ALSO READ | 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla Is All Hearts After Receiving Gifts From #sidhearts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Health Organization (@who) on

ALSO READ | Forget Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Flirts With Tony Kakkar In This TikTok Video; Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY