Sidharth Shukla Thanks Fans Who Are Quarantining, Asks Them To Continue To Fight COVID-19

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic many celebs have come forward to spread awareness about the situation. Celebs are motivating fans to follow all the precautionary measures properly to curb the spread of the virus especially social distancing. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was seen thanking fans who are staying indoors.

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth Shukla was seen sharing a couple of tweets which mentions him thanking those who are self-quarantining. His tweet reveals how it can be difficult for a few people to stay indoors. However, he wants fans to not take this situation lightly as the entire world is combatting with the virus. According to Sidharth Shukla, everyone’s patience and resilience will make us stronger than Coronavirus in this fight.

Have a look at Sidharth Shukla’s tweet here:

Staying indoors keeps you and your family safe, our nation and the world which is combatting this virus! At this point our resilience and patience shall prove stronger than the virus! #StayIndoors #FightAgainstCorona — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2020

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Bhula Dunga' First Look Out, Fans Hail SidNaaz

Thank you to all of you who stayed indoors yesterday and are continuing to do so today....while many may not find it easy, please don't treat this like a vacation to go out! #FightAgainstCorona — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2020

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About Shilpa Shinde's 'abusive' Allegations Against Him

Previously, Aparshakti Khurana was seen motivating fans to stay indoors by sharing a hard-hitting poem. Even Tahira Kashyap was seen using the process of self-quarantining productively by pursuing her secret hobby of painting. Superstar Salman Khan is reportedly editing his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai from home which urged fans to work from home in this crisis situation.

As of March 24, India has reported seven fatal cases due to coronavirus. The government of each state has taken strict precautionary measures by announcing lockdowns all around the country. Social gatherings are to be avoided; public places like cinema theatres, malls and gyms have been totally shut. Movie releases and shootings have been kept on hold as a precautionary measure. Here are a few precautionary measures suggested by WHO (World Health Organisation) that one must follow to stay protected:

ALSO READ | 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla Is All Hearts After Receiving Gifts From #sidhearts

ALSO READ | Forget Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Flirts With Tony Kakkar In This TikTok Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.