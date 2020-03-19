'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla Is All Hearts After Receiving Gifts From #sidhearts

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla might be away from the small screen, but fans continue to love him nonetheless. Sidharth Shukla’s fandom is so vast that his fans address him ‘Sidhearts’. Reportedly, Sidhearts pampered the reality star with some gifts and indulgences. Siddharth Shukla shared pictures of the love that he received from his fans.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla's Dedication To Get In Shape Will Inspire Everyone

In the picture that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared on his Instagram, he is posing alongside dozens of memento and souvenirs. Sidharth Shukla spread the gifts on his bed and sat by them while an unnamed person clicked the picture. Some of the gifts were photo collages and frames of the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s best moments. Sidhearts even made him a customized T-shirt which read, “Akela Hun Akela Khush Hun, Akele se Fatt thi hai tum sabki”, which translates to, “I am alone and I am happy being alone, you are scared of me”. This was Siddharth Shukla’s popular dialogue in the reality show when it was aired. Sidhearts even gifted him mugs, shawls, clocks and more goodies.

Also Read | Akanksha Puri Breaks Silence On Paras Chhabra-Bigg Boss 13 Stylists Controversy

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s photos on Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared the picture and thanked his fandom, Sidhearts. He wrote, “Thank you for all the love but honestly your wishes are more than enough humbled by all the efforts put in .. #SidHearts.” He also showered them with hearts. Sidharth Shukla fans resorted to praising him in the comments section.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Reveals How He Feels About Shehnaaz Gill Slapping Him

In a recent interview with a publication, Sidharth Shukla was surprised when he was told that he has a lot of female fan following. He wanted to see them in person. Meanwhile, on the work front, he is discussing many opportunities at the moment. He said that he will be on screen soon as Sidhearts are waiting for him to be back in action.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Approached For Salman Khan's 'Radhe'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.