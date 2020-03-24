Aashika Bhatia Slays In These Party Outfits With Style; See Pics

Aashika Bhatia is one of the most popular TikTok stars and an Indian actor who has appeared in several daily soaps. She featured in some popular TV shows like Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi as Ginni Kaur. Aashika Bhatia also portrayed the role of Nikki Dixit in the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Aashika has a huge fan base with more than 13 million followers on TikTok. She is not only a viral social media actor but also a fashionista with an amazing fashion sense. So, let’s have a look at her fancy party wears that will surely inspire her fans for their next party outings.

Aashika Bhatia's best party wear outfits to get inspired from-

Aashika Bhatia looks stunning in this party wear. She is wearing multi-colour shorts, an olive green coloured bralette, and a shimmery 3/4th sleeve top.

Image courtesy: @_aashikabhatia_

Aashika Bhatia rocking in this cool party wear which includes a black colour inner, yellow coat and shorts pair. She finished her party look with a fresh white pair of shoes.

Image courtesy: @_aashikabhatia_

In this picture, Aashika Bhatia is wearing a black shimmery short dress, which she has accessorised with hoop earrings. She complimented her outfit with a fresh pair of sneakers in white.

Image courtesy: @_aashikabhatia_

Aashika Bhatia stuns in this black shimmery crop top and high waist jeans. She ended her stylish look with yellow sneakers and open hair look.

Image courtesy: @_aashikabhatia_

In this picture, the actor is dressed up in a long blue shiny gown. The gown has a loop design neck and off-shoulder pattern.

Image courtesy: @_aashikabhatia_

Aashika Bhatia looks dazzling in these velvet super comfy short dress. She complimented the party look with hoop earrings and bright red matte lipstick shade.

Image courtesy: @_aashikabhatia_

