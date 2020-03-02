Alia Bhatt And TikTok Star Sameeksha Sud Bond At An Award Show; Watch Video

Alia Bhatt is one of the most terrific actors in Bollywood. She has wooed fans with her path-breaking performance in Raazi, Udta Punjab, Highway and much more. The actor was recently lauded for her role in Gully Boy as she won an award for the title of the Best Actor in a Leading Role (female). During the award ceremony that was held on February 15, 2020, the actor did something quirky which took the internet by storm.

TikTok star Sameeksha Sud recently shared a video on her TikTok handle. The video featured Alia Bhatt and was shot while the award show was taking place. The video shows Sameeksha Sud being very excited as she stands besides Alia Bhatt. Alia then smiles at her and then, the two of them give a flying kiss to the camera. Watch the adorable video here.

Alia Bhatt is known to be very humble and down-to-earth when it comes to meeting her fans. Alia Bhatt has also thanked her fans and given them credit for her success. Given the fact that Alia Bhatt enjoys a massive fan following, it is safe to say that fans love her a lot.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt has several upcoming films in her kitty for 2020. The actor will be starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi which is based on a true story. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on September 11, 2020. Apart from this Alia Bhatt will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in the much-awaited film, Brahmastra which is all set to release on December 4, 2020.

Alia Bhatt will also star in Sadak 2 which is her dad, Mahesh Bhatt's directorial. The film will also star Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release on March 25, 2020. She is also going to be seen in RRR in 2021.

