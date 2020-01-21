Aditya Narayan Flaunts His Biceps On Instagram And Neha Kakkar Is All Hearts

Ever since Aditya Narayan expressed his love for Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 11, both of them have been making headlines. And they have done it again with a recent post. Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have been taking the internet by storm as Aditya recently posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen flexing his body post-workout. To add to it, rumoured girlfriend Neha Kakkar has double-tapped the image on Instagram. Check out her reaction to Aditya's Instagram picture here.

Also read | Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan Will Have THIS Combined Net Worth After Marriage; Read How Much

Aditya Narayan has also been rewarded with the hand of singer Neha Kakkar in marriage after the parents of the two singers appeared on Indian Idol 11 and declared that they approve of their marriage. Since then, fans are also now rooting for the two to get together as they continue to flirt with each other on the show.

Also read | Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan Woos Neha Kakkar With Iconic Song From Ghulam

According to surveys Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan, combined, share a net worth of ₹ 31. 85 crores. The two singers have had their fair share of success in their careers. Fans are now eager to see whether the two decide to come together or not.

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's cute banter

Indian Idol season 11 is considered to be one of the most talked-about episodes of this season. Fans seem to be loving Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s adorable love story. Their cute banter on the show makes fans go ‘aww.’ Recently, Aditya Narayan takes the stage to himself and sings the classic melody Aati Kya Khandala from the movie Ghulam featuring Aamir Khan. He does this to woo Neha Kakkar as he tries in every episode of the show. Not only does Aditya Narayan sing Aati Kya Khandala, but he is joined in the impromptu act by Neha herself. Everyone enjoyed the fun atmosphere and the impromptu performance by Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar on the show.

Also read | Neha Kakkar Falls While Dancing With Aditya Narayan On 'Dilbar'; Watch

Also read | Neha Kakkar And Aditya Naryan's Wedding On Cards? Match Made On 'Indian Idol 11'

Image courtesy: Aditya Narayan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.