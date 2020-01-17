Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan Will Have THIS Combined Net Worth After Marriage; Read How Much

Aditya Narayan has been rewarded with the hand of singer Neha Kakkar in marriage after the parents of the two singers appeared on Indian Idol 11 and declared that they approve of their marriage. Since then, the fans are also now rooting for the two to get together as they continue to flirt with each other on the show. Neha and Aditya, if they do get married, will share a great amount of their success and fame with each other.

What will be Neha and Aditya's combined net worth?

Neha Kakkar's Net Worth

Neha Kakkar is currently one of the biggest names in the Indian music industry. According to CA Knowledge.com, Neha Kakkar's net worth as of 2020 is ₹ 24.75 Crores. The article also claims that Neha charges ₹ 8-10 Lakhs per song in a movie. For an hour-long performance, the singer reportedly charges ₹ 20-25 Lakhs.

Aditya Narayan's Net Worth

Aditya Narayan has been a part of Bollywood from his childhood. He has appeared as a child artist in movies and then later took to singing and hosting. Aditya Narayan's net worth as of 2020 is ₹ 7.10 Crores.

If combined together, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan will share a combined net worth of ₹ 31. 85 Crores. The two singers have had their fair share of success in their careers. Fans are now eager to see whether the two decide to come together or not.

Image Courtesy: Aditya Narayan's Instagram

