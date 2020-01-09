Neha Kakkar And Aditya Naryan's Wedding On Cards? Match Made On 'Indian Idol 11'

The weekend episode of Indian Idol 11 will feature some of the most renowned singers of the Indian music industry. Singers like Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan will make an appearance on the singing reality show. Indian Idol has been the talk of the town since a while now as various well-known celebrities have made an appearance on the show. Recently, it was Udit Narayan along with his wife Deepa Narayan who paid a visit on the show. Since Indian Idol 11 is hosted by Aditya Narayan, who is the son of Udit Narayan, a funny banter revolving around Aditya and show host Neha Kakkar also took place during the episode.

Udit Narayan is keen on making Neha Kakkar his daughter-in-law

A fun-filled banter kicked off between Neha Kakkar and Udit Narayan as he teased her for taking Aditya's name. The special episode will reportedly be filled with joyous and rib-tickling moments like these. The highlight was contestant Shahzan Mujeeb's performance which Udit Narayan especially loved. He then went on to admit that he has been following Indian Idol 11 since it started. This furthermore made Udit indulge in a funny conversation with Neha Kakkar. The singer stated that he wishes to make Neha Kakkar the daughter-in-law of the Narayan family and actually came on the sets to convince her.

The joke went on further when Udit stated that he even tagged along his wife Deepa to convince her. As Neha's parents were also present on the set, the joke continued and they agreed on Neha and Aditya's marriage. Though Aditya was seen visibly happy, Neha joked that it won't be any fun if she agreed to marry Aditya so early in the season.

