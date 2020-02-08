Aditya Narayan, Karan Wahi, And Others Hosts Who Flirted With Judges On Reality TV

Reality TV shows are very popular in India and they attract huge audiences. The makers are always trying to spice things up for the viewers by adding more twists and funny moments. A common way to earn more TRP is by pairing up the host of the show with one of the judges. Take a look at which shows have implemented this method to attract audiences.

Times Reality TV shows had the host and judge pair up

Karan Wahi and Kareena Kapoor

Karan Wahi was the host of popular dance TV show Dance India Dance 7 while Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the 3 judges. Karan never missed an opportunity to flirt with the stunning actor. Multiple video clips from the finale episode had surfaced where Karan was seen asking Bebo which things she will miss the most now that it is their last day of shooting.

The Talaash actor responded by saying she will miss makhana, banana chips, and chakli. Karan Wahi then later said that he will miss her.

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar

Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan has been seen flirting with one of the judges, Neha Kakkar. The makers had added this romantic drama between the two to keep the viewers hooked. However, it now seems that Neha and Adity's relationship was not really scripted as they are about to get married this month.

Jay Bhanushali, Udit Narayan, and Alka Yagnik

Jay Bhanushali was the host of reality singing show Superstar Singer where Alka Yagnik was one of the judges. Udit Narayan was also seen joining the crew as a guest judge. The host and judge duo of Jay and Udit Narayan did not miss a single opportunity to flirt with the beautiful and soulful singer.

Raghav Juyal and Shakti Mohan

Another popular reality TV show is Dance Plus 5 which is hosted by Raghav Juyal. He is often seen flirting with Shakti Mohan, a judge on the show. Everything is scripted by the makers to keep the audience hooked.

