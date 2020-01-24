Dia Mirza Recalls Being Stalked In Hyderabad, Narrates How She Dealt With It

Dia Mirza opened up about dealing with a stalker in her younger days. Narrating the incident, the actress informed that the incident took place when she was back home in Hyderabad. However, after noticing his pattern a few times, Mirza claimed to have confronted him but at that time the boy in question did not have an answer.

Dia Mirza recounts her stalking incident

Recounting the incident, the actress asserted that one should 'never ignore' or 'be afraid' of reporting or calling out a harasser. There is no shame in doing so. It empowers us with the ability to address the problem and more often than not data indicates that it makes a big difference. The harassment does stop," she added.

Speaking about how safety measures are not enough to prevent crime, the actress said that there are ' long and firm roots in the mind-sets' that can take as horrific a turn as rape. Expressing her disappointment over the matter, she stated that when she heard incidents about young children falling prey to the most heinous violence and violations, she is left speechless.

Meanwhile, the actress launched a new production house, One India Stories LLP, which aims to bring out meaningful content across different formats and mediums. The banner was launched on the actor's 38th birthday. Dia said she is in conversation with multiple content creators, scriptwriters, and filmmakers and, will be making new announcements soon. "We plan to collaborate with some incredible individuals from different film industries and also have women-led stories as part of the roster...



"I believe in the power of one and that we are all bound by the thread of oneness and humanity. One India Stories is formed with this thought," she said in a statement. The actor, who recently featured in the web series Kaafir, said her endeavor is to chronicle important and engaging stories.

