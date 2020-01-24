Street Dancer 3D Poster Makes A Debut At Times Square, New York

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer dance film Street Dancer 3d has hit the screens today. The film has grabbed everyone's attention with its amazing songs and also the trailer. Street Dancer 3d released worldwide and a poster of this Bollywood film also made an appearance in Times Square, Manhattan in New York City. This moment is said to be a proud moment for the cast and crew of the film. Times Square is considered to be one of the major centres for the world's entertainment industry.

Check out the picture below

The director of Street Dancer 3d Remo D'Souza and the entire team of the film have put in their hard work in bringing their dream project into reality. Remo D'Souza's ambitious project has finally hit the silver screens and the moviegoers have loved this dance drama. Social media is flooding with many praising comments and tweets for Street Dancer 3D.

Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film. He called the film delightful. Taran Adarsh has given a 4-star rating to Sreet Dancer 3D.

Street Dancer 3d, apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, also features Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in the pivotal roles. The movie also stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuff Khan and Raghav Juyal who are known to be the fantastic dancers. After the trailer launch, during a media interaction, Remo D'Souza revealed that after ABCD and ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D was stuck for the longest time.

