Sara Ali Khan Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Her Sunkissed Avatar As Zoe From 'Love Aaj Kal'

The trailer of the much-awaited Love Aaj Kal finally dropped and fans swooned over the romance between the three main characters. While fans did not get to see much of Arushi Sharma, they enjoyed the chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The duo looked cute together and managed to provide for some really dreamy moments in the trailer.

Sara Ali Khan looks like a ray of sunshine as Zoe in BTS photos

Sara Ali Khan plays a character who is free-spirited and independent. The Kedarnath actor took to Instagram to share a few behind the scenes moments from the film. She shared some shots of her character on Instagram and fans loved her look through and through. It was in this post where Sara revealed the nature of her character.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara seemed confident in her sun-kissed photograph in all white Boho look along with the catchy yellow bandana. The actor posed with elegance and looked stunning in her Zoe avatar, completing her look with minimal jewellery. She also sported a pair of distressed blue denim.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The first song of the film Shayad just dropped and fans immediately flocked to hear it over social media. The song is a blissful love song, accompanied by the soulful voice of Arjit Singh. Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma and is been directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is expected to release on this Valentine’s Day.

