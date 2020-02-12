When Aditya Narayan Turned Veeru For His Basanti Aka Neha Kakkar On Indian Idol 11 Sets

Singer Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have been in the news for a really long time now. On the sets of Indian Idol 11, Aditya has been trying different ways to win Neha Kakkar's heart. The singer always shares cute pictures of the duo on his Instagram. Aditya never fails to take help and guidance from the guests who visit the show. Take a look at what happened when Dharmendra appeared at a guest on the show.

When Aditya Narayan turned Veeru

In one of the episodes of Indian Idol 11, Dharmendra was invited as a guest. Aditya Narayan made full use of this opportunity and asked him about the ways to win a girl's heart he was supposed to marry. Dharmendra then asked Aditya Narayan to take inspiration from his movie Sholay, to convince his girl. When Aditya Narayan enacted the entire scene, Neha Kakkar could not stop blushing over this.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan received a blessing from the veteran actor Dharmendra. He also blessed the couple for their happy married life ahead. Neha and Aditya held each other’s hands as Dharmendra blessed them. While Neha blushed at the gesture, Aditya seemed happy about the whole incident and blessings from the actor.

It is not the first time when Aditya tried to impress Neha on the show. Earlier, Aditya Narayan had made a declaration to get married to Neha Kakkar on Valentine's day 2020. And although everyone took it sportingly, they were shocked when he called over Neha's parents on Indian Idol 11 to fix their wedding date. This not only surprised Neha Kakkar but it also left her in happy tears.

