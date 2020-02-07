Aditya Narayan Is A 'naughty Lover', Says Neha Kakkar; Reveals Reason

The Indian Idol 11 episode on Sunday welcomed the stars of Love Aaj Kal 2 Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The theme of the episode was ‘Love’ and hence the episode started with Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar dancing to the song Kate Nahin Kat Te from the movie, Mr. India. In the episode, Neha Kakkar says that she thinks that Aditya Narayan is a ‘naughty lover’, whose attention is easily diverted to other women.

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's entry

After Indian Idol 11 contestant Shahzaan Mujeeb gave a heart-warming performance, Aditya Narayan said that the performance made his heart beat faster. When he asked Neha Kakkar if it made her heart beat faster, Neha diverted the topic to Aditya’s incorrect language. She then asked him if she needed to teach him the language too, to which he gave an adorable reply saying that he’d love for her to keep teaching him things.

Neha Kakkar then tells Sara Ali Khan that she genuinely feels that Aditya Narayan must be a ‘naughty lover’. She even said that he has a withering eye, which means that he cannot keep his attention for one lady but rather gives his attention to other ladies as well. She concludes that she thinks he’s a very playful lover.

After his performance, Sara Ali Khan was very impressed with Shahzaan. She even shook a leg with him along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. All the three judges, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar along with host Aditya Narayan, Shahzaan and the cast of Love Aaj Kal shook a leg to their new song Twist.

