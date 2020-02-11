Times When Aditya Narayan Made Neha Kakkar Blush On The Sets On Indian Idol 11

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have been in the news for a really long time now. The only reason behind this is their rumoured wedding. On the sets of Indian Idol 11, Aditya Narayan has been trying different ways to win Neha Kakkar's heart and make her happy. Take a look at the times when Aditya Narayan made Neha Kakkar blush with his various tactics.

Times when Aditya Narayan made Neha Kakkar blush

Also Read: Neha Kakkar Wears Bride-to-be Glasses, Aditya Narayan Gives Her A Rose; See Pics

When he convinced her for marriage in Dharmendra's style on Indian Idol 11

In one of the episodes of Indian Idol 11, Dharmendra was invited as a guest. Aditya Narayan made full use of this opportunity and asked him about the ways to win a girl's heart he was supposed to marry. Dharmendra then asked Aditya Narayan to take inspiration from his movie Sholay, to convince his girl. When Aditya Narayan enacted the entire scene, Neha Kakkar could not stop blushing over this.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan Spotted Shooting In Goa Days Before Their Alleged Wedding

Their 'I love you' performance on Indian Idol 11

Although the contestants win the hearts of the audience by their various dance style and dance performances, they loved it when Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar took the stage to dance on the song, I love you. The two share great chemistry together and after the entire event, Neha couldn't stop blushing over the instance. The two will soon be sharing a screen for a music video.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar's 'I Love You' Dance With Aditya Narayan Can't Be Missed; Watch

When Aditya Narayan invited Neha Kakkar's parents on Indian Idol 11

Aditya Narayan had made a declaration to get married to Neha Kakkar on Valentine's day 2020. And although everyone took it sportingly, they were shocked when he called over Neha's parents on Indian Idol 11 to fix their wedding date. This not only surprised Neha Kakkar but it also left her in happy tears.

Also Read: Times When Aditya Narayan Wooed Neha Kakkar On The Sets Of 'Indian Idol 11'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.