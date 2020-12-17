Aditya Narayan's First Date With Now Wife Shweta Was Organised By His Mother

Aditya Narayan recently tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance due to COVID-19 regulations. Having dated for almost 10 years, the two had first met at the sets of their film Shaapit. Did you know that it was his mother who suggested that they should go out on a date first? Read more about it below.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's first date

According to a report in Koimoi, the couple in an interview with the portal revealed their first date and how it all began for them. The report suggests that Aditya, who was 21 at the time of his debut film Shaapit, got attracted to Shweta the first time he met her. However, he kept a distance to maintain a healthy professional relationship.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta was not interested in him at first

The media portal reports suggest that Shweta Agarwal was not interested in Aditya and thought of him as a brat, hence she ignored him. Moreover, the actor told the portal that she does not like meeting too many new people and likes to stick to her work when she is at her workplace. But when Aditya Narayan's mother, Deepa Narayan suggested that she should go out for dinner with him, Shweta could not refuse out of respect for her.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

The couple revealed to the media portal that though they went out on a dinner date, it did not go very well. Aditya recalled when Shweta came and sat across him at the table, she did not order anything to eat. The singer revealed that he did not call for a main course as Shweta did not even share the starters. Therefore, they returned home after eating the starters and that in fact was their date.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are off to their honeymoon

Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram handle and revealed that the couple left for their honeymoon earlier today. He captioned the post as, “Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth Kashmir for the first time”. Check out the post below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.