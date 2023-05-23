Aditya Singh Rajput Death: Karanvir Bohra, Varun Sood, Others Offer Condolences

Aditya Singh Rajput, who was well-known for his role in Gandi Baat, was found dead on Monday in the bathroom of his residence. Reportedly, he was discovered by one of his friends, who rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Following his untimely demise, several personalities including Varun Sood, Karanvir Bohra, and others offered condolences.

"Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput. It really shook me. I know I'm not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few..but I hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy…" wrote Varun Sood. "Never met him but it sad that such a young life has to depart so suddenly.... Life is short. Rest in peace brotha. #AdityaSinghRajput #omnamahshivaya," wrote Karanvir Bohra. Check the tweets below:

Ashoke Pandit also paid his respects to the actor. He wrote, "It’s shocking. Can’t believe this. A fun loving guy, a very good actor Aditya Singh Rajput is found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem. Have no words to express my sorrow and condolences to the family. ओम शान्ति." Indian former netball and basketball player Prachika Tehlan also offered condolences.

She wrote, "RIP #AdityaSinghRajput I feel sorry to hear about young people ending their life due to foreign substances. Mumbai indeed is a city of dreams but with that comes the difficult times it gives to test how far you are capable of going. Shortcuts are no solution." She further added, "Such a lovable smiling face .. and ambitious person.. is no more going to be around.. it’s not just your end but end of so many you inspired. Your family must be devastated. I request people to be strong to fight their fears and not take these shortcuts." Check the tweets below:

About Aditya Singh Rajput's death

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the washroom of his Andheri residence. As per ANI report, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the investigation into the matter is underway. The police will be verifying the medical and postmortem reports before coming to any conclusion.