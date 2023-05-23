Who Was Aditya Singh Rajput, TV Actor Found Dead In His Mumbai Apartment?

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, on Monday (May 22). Mumbai Police, who are investigating the case, said in the matter, "We can only provide further details after verifying it with the medical reports." The actor was found dead in the washroom by his cook, as per the officials. Oshiwara police have registered a case under ADR and further investigation in underway.

Who was Aditya Singh Rajput?

Aditya, who belonged to Uttarakhand, was born and raised in Delhi. He completed his schooling at Green Fields School in the national capital. On the career front, he stepped into the entertainment industry as a model at the age of 17. He started his acting career as a child star and has been part of more than 125 advertisements, in which he starred opposite the likes of Hrithik Roshan and former Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly.

However, he was known for participating in reality shows, such as Splitsvilla 9 and Cambala Investigation Agency. The late actor has also appeared in TV shows, such as Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4 and others. Also, he is known for his performance in films, including Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. Apart from acting, he was a social media influencer and was reportedly associated with several agencies as a casting coordinator.

Aditya Singh Rajput's last Instagram post

Aditya shared his last Instagram post on May 17. In the video, which he captioned, “What does happiness mean to you?, he said, “What is happiness? Happiness is maa ke haath ka khana (food from your mother). Happiness is cuddles after a long tiring day at work. Happiness is playing with your dog. Happiness is the best time with a best friend. But happiness is nowadays money. But more importantly, happiness is finding happiness in little things. For that, you don’t need a lot of money. Of course, money is important, but happiness is more important, and inner peace is more important."

Aditya also owned a fashion label Pop Culture Hi-Street Fashion. He owned a husky Xander. He also used to share pictures with his pet on Instagram.