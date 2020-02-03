'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Character Adrian Pimento's Most Hilarious Moments On The Show

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a very popular television sitcom that airs on NBC and Netflix. The show was first aired in 2013 and revolves around the 99th Police Precinct of New York City and its officers. The show features the likes of Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt and Jason Mantzoukas Adrian Pimento among others in the lead roles. Adrian is one of the most interesting characters, with eccentric qualities, who came back after a being 10 years undercover to bust a drug ring, he suffered from PTSD and as comic relief in the show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andrian Pimento's scenes where he was super funny & crazy

When he sneaked into Jake’s apartment

Adrian Pimento once broke into Jake’s apartment and just sat there in the dark until he arrived. The place where he explained how he got access to his apartment was the most hilarious part which involved Jake's upstairs neighbour. This is just one of the funny instances where Pimento made fans laugh.

When he proposed to Rosa

Rosa and Adrian were chasing down a criminal and almost caught him when Adrian popped the important question. In such an intense scenario Adrian was able to ask such an important question shows how crazy he truly is about Rosa. Even after reaching the precinct with the perp they announced their engagement first.

When an assassin was hired to kill him

Adrian Pimento’s life was in danger on the day of his bachelor party. He seemed more excited talking about the killer than enjoying his party. He with the other officers caught the killer and figured out who hired him.

When he came after being in an Uzbekistan prison

He went away when his life was under threat and returned after a hiatus. When asked about what he was up to, all that he said was imprisoned and tortured in an Uzbekistan prison. He said it was not big a deal but the flashback showed him tied to chair being brutally beaten.

